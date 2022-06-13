Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gold Lower by Rs 321; Silver Tanks Rs 874: HDFC Securities

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,858 per ounce and silver was trading flat at USD 21.54 per ounce.

Gold Lower by Rs 321; Silver Tanks Rs 874: HDFC Securities
Falling Gold Prices Falling Gold Prices

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 3:40 pm

Gold prices declined by Rs 321 to Rs 51,270 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday in line with lower global prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,591 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled by Rs 874 to Rs 60,745 per kg from Rs 61,619 per kg in the previous trade. In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,858 per ounce and silver was trading flat at USD 21.54 per ounce. "Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.70 per cent down... Gold prices traded under pressure on stronger dollar and rise in US bond yields," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. 


(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Gold Price Jumps Rs 427 to Rs 54,377 Per 10 Gram; Silver Rallies Rs 710

How To Take Advantage Of Higher Gold Prices?

Budget 2022: Remove Difference In Gold Prices Due To Customs Duty

Tags

National Gold Prices Declined National Capital HDFC Securities International Market Silver COMEX Trading Tapan Patel Senior Analyst Gold Prices
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Seek Revenge

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Seek Revenge

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview