Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Gold Jumps Rs 434; Silver Rallies By Rs 918

Gold Jumps Rs 434; Silver Rallies By Rs 918
Updated: 02 Jun 2022 9:39 pm

Gold in the national capital on Thursday jumped Rs 434 to Rs 50,887 per 10 grams, supported by rally in the yellow metal prices in the international markets along with rupee depreciation, according to HDFC securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 50,453 per 10 grams. Silver also rallied by Rs 918 to Rs 61,776 per kg from Rs 60,858 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee depreciated by 10 paise to close at 77.60 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday. In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,852 per ounce and silver also traded marginally up at USD 22 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.32 per cent up at USD 1,852 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices traded up witnessing recovery on weaker dollar," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC securities.

-With PTI Input

