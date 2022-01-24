Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Goa: TMC Attacks P Chidambaram; Says ‘Giving Excuses’ For Congress’s ‘Inability’ To Forge Alliance

Goa: TMC while launching a scathing attack on Congress leader P Chidambaram said he ‘is clutching at straws to explain somehow his party's inexplicable and damaging inability to respond to TMC's mature and courageous call for greater opposition unity’.

Goa: TMC Attacks P Chidambaram; Says ‘Giving Excuses’ For Congress’s ‘Inability’ To Forge Alliance
Congress leader P Chidambaram. - File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 4:18 pm

The TMC hit out at Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday for attributing the failure to forge an alliance for the Goa assembly polls to "poaching", calling his remark an attempt to give excuses for the main opposition party's "inexplicable and damaging inability" to respond to a mature and courageous call for greater opposition unity.

The TMC leadership also asked the veteran Congress leader to look at his own party's "inability and failure" to keep its flock together.

"Mr Chidambaram is clutching at straws to explain somehow his party's inexplicable and damaging inability to respond to TMC's mature and courageous call for greater opposition unity. First, he said that there was no concrete response, he is now saying something different after he was countered. He should stop giving such excuses," TMC national vice-president Pavan Varma told PTI.

Varma was responding to Chidambaram's comment on Sunday that the TMC's proposal of  a pre-poll alliance for the next month's Goa assembly elections was not considered as Congress leaders were "poached" by Mamata Banerjee's party in the state.

Last week, Varma had said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had reached out to Congress president Sonia Gandhi with an offer for an alliance in Goa but failed to elicit a positive response.

Varma said he had also met Chidambaram in New Delhi on December 24 with an alliance proposal.

Echoing Varma, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the Congress should stop blaming others if its own leaders lose confidence in their leadership.

"If Congress leaders don't have confidence in their leadership and are deserting the party, then they should first fix their problems before blaming others. At least the leaders in Goa have joined TMC, another anti-BJP platform, instead of joining BJP, unlike what happened in states like Madhya Pradesh," he told PTI.

The TMC, he insisted, has never spoken about keeping Congress out of an anti-BJP opposition alliance.  

"In 2017, despite being the largest party, Congress failed to form the government in Goa. So it indeed failed to put up a fight against the BJP. We intended to wake it up from deep slumber," he said, explaining the reason for the recent attacks by TMC leaders against the Congress.

The relationship between the Congress and TMC had hit an all-time low in 2021, when the latter attacked the grand old party over its alleged failure to fight against the BJP, calling it an "incapable and incompetent" party that has gone into a "deep freezer".

Also, in a deviation from the past, the TMC decided against engaging in any form of floor coordination with the Congress during the winter session of Parliament.

According to sources in the Congress, the party is not keen on having an alliance with the TMC in Goa as it is confident of a victory on its own.

Tags

National Goa Assembly Elections Goa Assembly Election 2022 Goa Assembly Polls 2022 Goa Trinamool Congress (TMC) Congress Chidambaram
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Adani Wilmar To Use Rs 450 Cr From IPO Proceeds To Tap Inorganic Growth

Adani Wilmar To Use Rs 450 Cr From IPO Proceeds To Tap Inorganic Growth

Why Effort To Help Afghanistan Is Falling Short?

Punjab Election 2022: Pakistan Wanted Sidhu Reinstated As Minister, Claims Amarinder Singh

Saint Can't Be CM: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Hints At Yogi Adityanath

Cold Wave Conditions To Grip Northwest India This Week, Predicts IMD

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary

The South African team gathered in the middle of the field to celebrate while Man of the Match and Man of the Series Quinton De Kock is shown on the big screen after beating India 3-0 in an ODI Series that concluded at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.

SA vs IND: India End Tour With Defeat As South Africa Sweep ODI Series

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 7: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Enter Quarters

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1