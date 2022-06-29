Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Goa Sees 201 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally Rises To 982

As many as 151 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 2,43,720, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,838, as no new casualties were reported during the day, he said.

undefined
Fresh cases in Goa PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 6:39 pm

Goa on Wednesday reported 201 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 2,48,540, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 151 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 2,43,720, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,838, as no new casualties were reported during the day, he said.

The coastal state is now left with 982 active cases, the official said. At least 1,361 swab samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total number of tests carried out in the state to 19,79,873, he added.

Related stories

Goa Reports 112 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths, 78 Recoveries

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,48,540, New cases 201, Death toll 3,838, Discharged 2,43,720, Active cases 982, Samples tested to date 19,79,873.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s