GOA: Amphetamine Drug Worth Rs 15 Lakh Seized; Nigerian Woman Held

The woman, identified as Faith Chiemerie, was nabbed at the Mapusa bus stand soon after she arrived there from Bengaluru. She was found carrying 150 grams of amphetamine, Superintendent of Police (Anti-Narcotics Cell) Akshat Kaushal told reporters

The woman, identified as Faith Chiemerie, was nabbed at the Mapusa bus stand soon after she arrived there from Bengaluru | File Photo
The Goa police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old Nigerian woman for possessing drugs worth Rs 15 lakh in Mapusa town, an official said.

The woman, identified as Faith Chiemerie, was nabbed at the Mapusa bus stand soon after she arrived there from Bengaluru. She was found carrying 150 grams of amphetamine, Superintendent of Police (Anti-Narcotics Cell) Akshat Kaushal told reporters

The accused was apprehended after the ANC sleuths laid a trap after getting intelligence inputs, he said.

"Initial investigation revealed that she had come to Goa from Bengaluru along with the contraband for its sale and distribution," Kaushal said.

The woman had arrived in India on a student visa for an academic course in the University of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. However, she never went to the campus, but instead worked in Bengaluru, the official said.

