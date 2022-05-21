Saturday, May 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Goa: 92 Per Cent Students Clear State Board's Class 12 Exam, Girls Outshine Boys

Of total 18,112 students who appeared for the Class 12 Board Examination in Goa, 16,783 passed.

Goa: 92 Per Cent Students Clear State Board's Class 12 Exam, Girls Outshine Boys
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 May 2022 6:58 pm

A total of 92.66 per cent students passed the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or Class 12 examination conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHE) in April 2022, as per the results declared on Saturday.

A total of 94.58 per cent girls and 90.66 per cent boys cleared the examination, said board chairman Bhagirath Shetye here.

Schools in Tiswadi tehsil fared the best with 95.92 per cent of students clearing the exam, while schools in Quepem tehsil recorded the lowest 86.23 per cent passing rate. 

Related stories

NEP Aimed At Making Youths Stand Tall In All Spheres: Amit Shah

Kerala To Recruit 100 Tribal Youth As Excise Civil Officers

Tamil Nadu: CM M K Stalin Lays Foundation Stone For 20 Projects In Nilgiris

The examination was conducted offline. GBSHE had adopted a special assessment scheme for academic year 2021-22 in view of school closures and challenges of conducting examination during the coronavirus pandemic, Shetye told reporters.

Of total 18,112 students who appeared for the examination, 16,783 passed. 

Commerce stream had the highest passing percentage of 95.71 per cent, followed by arts stream at 95.68 per cent.

As much as 93.95 per cent of science streams students and 79.04 per cent of vocational stream students cleared the examination.

Some 349 students availed of sports merit marks. 

Tags

National Goa Class 12 Board Exam Class 12th Exams Board Examinations Board Exam Results State Board Examinations Higher Education Exam Results Goa
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Great Mollywood Kitchen: How OTTs Empower Regional Cinemas To Compete With Bollywood

The Great Mollywood Kitchen: How OTTs Empower Regional Cinemas To Compete With Bollywood

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental