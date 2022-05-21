Goa: 92 Per Cent Students Clear State Board's Class 12 Exam, Girls Outshine Boys

A total of 92.66 per cent students passed the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or Class 12 examination conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHE) in April 2022, as per the results declared on Saturday.

A total of 94.58 per cent girls and 90.66 per cent boys cleared the examination, said board chairman Bhagirath Shetye here.

Schools in Tiswadi tehsil fared the best with 95.92 per cent of students clearing the exam, while schools in Quepem tehsil recorded the lowest 86.23 per cent passing rate.

The examination was conducted offline. GBSHE had adopted a special assessment scheme for academic year 2021-22 in view of school closures and challenges of conducting examination during the coronavirus pandemic, Shetye told reporters.

Of total 18,112 students who appeared for the examination, 16,783 passed.

Commerce stream had the highest passing percentage of 95.71 per cent, followed by arts stream at 95.68 per cent.

As much as 93.95 per cent of science streams students and 79.04 per cent of vocational stream students cleared the examination.

Some 349 students availed of sports merit marks.