Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Give Bharat Ratna To Savarkar, Raut Tells BJP Over Row Caused By Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

The Shiv Sena leader (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) said that the Bharatiya Janata Party should give the country's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, to the late V D Savarkar.

Veer Savarkar
Veer Savarkar file

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 10:30 pm

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party should ensure that the late V D Savarkar gets Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

The BJP has been trying to corner the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said during his Bharat Jodo Yatra that Savarkar, a Hindutva ideologue, helped the British and wrote mercy petitions to them out of fear.

The Thackeray-led Sena faction is Congress's ally in Maharashtra.

"Bharat Ratna award should be bestowed upon Savarkar instead of exhibiting this pseudo affection towards him. Why the award has not been given to Savarkar so far?” Raut said here, commenting on the controversy.

“If they (BJP) have so much affection and respect for late Balasaheb Thackeray, they can also give Bharat Ratna to him," he further said, in an apparent reference to BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction's allegation that Uddhav-led party has betrayed Bal Thackeray's Hindutva ideology.

Tags

National Shiv Sena Bharat Ratna Savarkar Rahul Gandhi BJP Freedom Fighter V D Savarkar Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Highest Civilian Award
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP