Girl Dies Of Adenovirus In West Bengal

Girl Dies Of Adenovirus In West Bengal

The girl was suffering from muscular atrophy since childhood, hospital official added. West Bengal is seeing a spike in the disease but the state health department said recenty that there is nothing to be worried about as the situation is under control. 

A 13-year-old girl died after being infected with Adenovirus Representational image

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 4:32 pm

A 13-year-old girl died at a city hospital due to health complications that developed after being infected with Adenovirus, an official said on Thursday. Urjaswati Roy Chowdhury, a resident of Kharagpur, died on Wednesday due to respiratory complications after she tested positive for the infection, he said. 

"The girl was admitted to the hospital on February 15 with fever and respiratory issues. She was put on ventilation and shifted to the ICU. Clinical tests diagnosed that she was infected with Adenovirus. On Wednesday morning the girl breathed her last," the hospital official told PTI.

The girl was suffering from muscular atrophy since childhood, he added. West Bengal is seeing a spike in the disease but the state health department said recenty that there is nothing to be worried about as the situation is under control. 

At least 32 per cent of the samples sent to the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric diseases in Kolkata since Janary have tested positive for the virus, a health department official said.

The director of health services Sidharth Niyogi had told PTI that the surge had gone unnoticed or could not be determined over the last couple of years due to the Covid pandemic. But as Covid has receded this year and people are undegoing tests, instances of Adenovirus have shown an increase.

