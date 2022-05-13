Friday, May 13, 2022
Gambling Club Busted, 17 Held In North Delhi

Acting upon a tip-off, the Delhi police raided the club on Wednesday, said an official.

Delhi Police PTI

Updated: 13 May 2022 5:42 pm

Seventeen people have been arrested after the police busted a gambling club in Sadar Bazar area of north Delhi, officials said on Friday.

According to a statement from police, they got information about the club on Wednesday, following which they raided a house in Choron ki Gali, Basti Julhan.

The police found a gambling den being operated there and arrested 17 people who were indulging in the offence, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The DCP said Rohit, Sagar, Mohammad Nabi and Akash were the key accused who organised 'satta' (betting).

A case has been registered under sections of the Delhi Public Gambling Act at Sadar Bazar police station and Rs 26,620 cash recovered from the accused, police said. 

