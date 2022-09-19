Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Fresh Low Pressure Area Triggers Heavy Rain In coastal Odisha

The Regional Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar has issued an advisory for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, which are likely to witness one or two intense spells of rain on September 20. The state capital has already received rain since the formation of the low pressure.

Heavy rains in Mumbai
Heavy rains in Odisha Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 4:38 pm

With a cyclonic circulation formed over the Bay of Bengal intensifying into a low pressure area on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall in coastal Odisha, including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, till Wednesday.

The weatherman said the system, formed over the north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify over the next 24 hours while moving towards the Odisha coast.

It said that under the influence of the low pressure area, widespread rain with isolated intense spells and thunderstorm with lightning is likely across Odisha from September 19 to 21.

Mathili area in Malkangiri district received the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours at 84 mm, followed by 82.3 mm at Lamtapur in Koraput district and 79 mm at Tentulikhunti in Nabarangpur district. The state has received an average of 23.1 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar has issued an advisory for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, which are likely to witness one or two intense spells of rain on September 20. The state capital has already received rain since the formation of the low pressure.

The Met department issued an orange warning, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, at one or two places in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Puri and Ganjam districts. Under the impact of rainfall, there is a possibility of landslides in hilly areas and the collapse of walls of kutcha houses.

The weatherman also predicted temporary water-logging in low-lying areas and a reduction in visibility causing traffic congestion in urban areas. The IMD also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in one or two places in Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh and Kendrapara districts. The previous low pressure area formed on September 8 had caused heavy downpour across Odisha.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

MeT Forecasts Heavy Rain In Odisha In Next 3 Days

Odisha Braces For Heavy Rain Next Week

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Loss Of Lives, Property After Heavy Rains

Tags

National Heavy Rains Low Pressure Odisha Heavy Showers Met Centre Torrential Rain Rainfall Alerts Dark Clouds Maximum Temperature
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

'We Will Definitely Show Our Papers': Why Muslims In Jharkhand Are Celebrating New Domicile Policy

'We Will Definitely Show Our Papers': Why Muslims In Jharkhand Are Celebrating New Domicile Policy