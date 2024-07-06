National

Free Sanitary Pads For Class 6-12 Girls, Supreme Court To Hear Plea On July 8

The plea, filed by Congress leader and social worker Jaya Thakur, highlights the challenges faced by adolescent girls from poor backgrounds in accessing menstrual hygiene products and proper toilet facilities in schools.

Image for representation
info_icon

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea on July 8 that seeks to provide free sanitary pads to female students in classes 6-12 and ensure separate female toilet facilities in all government-aided and residential schools.

The plea, filed by Congress leader and social worker Jaya Thakur, highlights the challenges faced by adolescent girls from poor backgrounds in accessing menstrual hygiene products and proper toilet facilities in schools.

During the last hearing in February, the Centre informed the court that it is in the process of developing a national policy on distributing menstrual hygiene products to school-going girls.

null - null
We The People: Reducing Period Poverty, One Pad At A Time

BY Rakhi Bose

The Supreme Court is scheduled to reopen on July 8 after its summer vacation, and a bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud will hear the plea.

On November 6, the top court directed the Centre to lay down a national model for building toilets commensurate with the number of girl students in all government-aided and residential schools across the country.

On April 10, the apex court appointed the secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) as the nodal officer to coordinate with states and UTs and collect relevant data for formulating a national policy.

It noted that MoHFW, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Jal Shakti have schemes on menstrual hygiene management.

The court also ordered all states and UTs to submit their menstrual hygiene management strategies and plans that are being executed with the help of funds provided by the Centre or through their own resources to the Mission Steering Group of the National Health Mission within four weeks.

The apex court said the states and UTs shall also indicate to the Mission Steering Group of the National Health Mission the appropriate ratio of female toilets for residential and non-residential schools in their respective territories.

It asked all states and UTs to also indicate the steps which have been taken to provide low-cost sanitary pads and vending machines in schools and their appropriate disposal.

The plea filed by Congress leader Thakur has said adolescent females from poor backgrounds between the ages of 11 and 18 years face serious difficulties in receiving education, a constitutional right under Article 21A of the Constitution.

"These are adolescent females who are not equipped with and are also not educated by their parents about menstruation and menstrual hygiene.

 "The deprived economic status and illiteracy lead to a prevalence of unhygienic and unhealthy practices which have serious health consequences, increase obstinacy and lead to eventual dropping out from schools," the petition said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lanka Premier League: Pathirana, Phillips Help Colombo Strikers Pip Kandy Falcons In Thriller
  2. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: India Stunned By Zimbabwe In Harare - Data Debrief
  3. Women's Asia Cup T20: India Name 15-Member Squad; Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead Team
  4. IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I: India Go Down By 13 Runs Against Zimbabwe; Trail By 0-1 In Series - As It Happened
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: New-Look India Fail Miserably With Bat As Hosts Pull Off 13-Run Win
Football News
  1. Pedri Gonzalez To Miss The Rest Of Euro 2024 As Spain Confirm Knee Injury
  2. English Premier League: Max Kilman Joins West Ham United In £40m Deal
  3. Angola Vs Namibia Final, COSAFA Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Summit Clash
  4. UEFA Clears Man City, Man United, Girona And Nice To Play In European Competitions
  5. Brighton Complete £25m Move For Mats Wieffer
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray Has Played Last Match As Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Mixed Doubles
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Gets Standing Ovation At Centre Court
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Rain Delays Play Again; Alex De Minaur Gets Walkover Into 4th Round
  4. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Gets Emotional Tribute Ahead Of Farewell Match - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Frances Tiafoe To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Reveals Light Tank 'Zorawar', To Be Deployed At LAC Against China
  2. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  3. Telangana: In Another Setback, BRS MLA From Gadwal Joins Congress
  4. Hathras Stampede: After Key Accused' Arrest, Cops Probe Political Links, 'Funding' From Party
  5. Key Accused In Hathras Stampede Arrested, Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody
Entertainment News
  1. Netflix Announces Documentary On SS Rajamouli
  2. Filmmakers Must Focus On Storytelling Instead Of Making Projects Based On Equations, Says Imtiaz Ali
  3. 'Kill' Earns Rs 1.35 Crore On Day One
  4. Hina Khan Embraces Her Cancer Scars After Chemotherapy, Says She Is 'Manifesting' Her Healing
  5. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer To Release In Cinemas On THIS Date - Check Announcement Inside
US News
  1. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  2. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  3. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
  4. Isha Ambani Stuns In Schiaparelli Saree, Though Not A First For The Fashion House
  5. National Fried Chicken Day: Where To Get Best Fried Chicken Deals On July 6
World News
  1. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  2. Russian Airstrikes Leave Thousands Without Power, Cut Off Water Supply In Ukraine
  3. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  4. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
  5. 'Dead, Buried': UK PM Starmer To Scrap Conservative's Rwanda Deal
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: England Vs Switzerland In Euro Quarters; Djokovic, Swiatek In Action At Wimbledon