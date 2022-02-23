Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Fourth Phase: Voting Begins For 59 Assembly Seats Across Nine Districts In UP

Fourth Phase: Voting Begins For 59 Assembly Seats Across Nine Districts In UP
UP Assembly elections 2022: Polling officers PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 7:50 am

Voting for 59 Assembly constituencies spread over nine districts in Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning.

The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

This is the fourth phase of the Assembly polls in the state, where elections are to be held in seven rounds. As many as 624 candidates are in the fray in the fourth phase.

According to the Election Commission, 2.3 crore people, including 1.14 crore men and 99.3 lakh women, are eligible to vote, for which 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 poling centres have been set up in this phase.

The districts where the poling is being held are Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur.

Lakhimpur Kheri is the district where last year four farmers were mowed down by cars allegedly carrying BJP workers. Eight people, including the farmers, were killed in violence there on October 3.

Of the 59 seats, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 Assembly elections, four had gone to the Samajwadi Party and three to the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged one seat.

In 2017, 62.55 per cent polling was reported on the seats while in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it was 60.03 per cent.

Among the prominent candidates in this phase are Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak, SP's national spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria, former SP minister Abhishek Mishra, former Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly deputy speaker Nitin Agarwal and Aditi Singh.

