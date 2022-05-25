Four YSRC Candidates File Papers For RS Election

The four candidates of the ruling YSR Congress on Wednesday filed their nomination papers for the June 10 biennial election to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh. Sitting MP V Vijayasai Reddy, who is due to retire at the end of his first term next month, filed his nomination for a second term.

YSRC chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's personal lawyer S Niranjan Reddy of Telangana, former legislators of Telugu Desam Party Beeda Ravichandra and R Krishnaiah were the other three candidates named by the ruling party for the Rajya Sabha polls. Ravichandra defected to the YSRC in 2019 while Krishnaiah is not even a member of the party.

Krishnaiah, a leader of the BC Welfare Association, also hails from Telangana.

The four submitted their nomination papers to Returning Officer P V Subba Reddy. Notification for the election to fill the four vacancies to Rajya Sabha from the state was issued on Tuesday.

The four candidates are expected to win unopposed as the YSRC is comfortably placed with 150 members (excluding the Speaker) in the Assembly. Their election will be formally announced on June 3, when the deadline for nomination withdrawal ends, if everything is in order, sources in the Election Commission said.

(With PTI inputs)