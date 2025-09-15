Four Pilgrims Killed, Nine Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Jaunpur

Accident on Lucknow-Varanasi National Highway in Sihipur village occured when a bus carrying devotees from Ayodhya to Varanasi attempted overtaking; police seize vehicles.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Jaunpur bus-truck accident, Lucknow-Varanasi highway crash, pilgrims bus accident
Four pilgrims were killed and nine others seriously injured. File Photo
Summary
  • Four pilgrims die and nine injured as bus collides with truck on Lucknow-Varanasi Highway.

  • Accident occurs early Monday in Sihipur village while bus attempts to overtake truck.

  • Police seize bus and truck; injured rushed to district hospital and investigation underway.

Four pilgrims were killed and nine others seriously injured on Monday morning when a bus carrying devotees rammed into a truck on the Lucknow-Varanasi National Highway, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 am in Sihipur village while the bus was travelling from Ayodhya to Varanasi, reported PTI.

Resuce operations at the site - Suresh Pandey
Six Dead, 12 Injured After Roof Collapse At Dargah Patte Shah Inside Humayun’s Tomb Complex In Delhi

BY Ainnie Arif

Superintendent of Police, Jaunpur, Dr Kaustubh, said there were 50 people on board at the time of the collision. The accident happened when the bus driver attempted to overtake the truck, resulting in a collision that completely damaged the front portion of the bus.

Locals and police personnel immediately rushed to the site, pulling out the injured and transporting them to the district hospital, PTI reported.

REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE - |FILE PIC|
At Least 10 Pilgrims From Bihar Killed, 35 Injured As Bus Crashes Into Truck In West Bengal’s Burdwan

BY Outlook News Desk

Both the bus and the truck have been seized by police for further investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
