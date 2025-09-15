Four pilgrims die and nine injured as bus collides with truck on Lucknow-Varanasi Highway.
Accident occurs early Monday in Sihipur village while bus attempts to overtake truck.
Police seize bus and truck; injured rushed to district hospital and investigation underway.
Four pilgrims were killed and nine others seriously injured on Monday morning when a bus carrying devotees rammed into a truck on the Lucknow-Varanasi National Highway, police said.
Locals and police personnel immediately rushed to the site, pulling out the injured and transporting them to the district hospital, PTI reported.
Both the bus and the truck have been seized by police for further investigation.
(With inputs from PTI)