National

Fodder Camp Set Up Amid Water, Food Shortage For Cattle In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Due to inadequate rainfall in the last monsoon season, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is facing shortage of water.

Advertisement

Photo%3A%20PTI
Water and food shortage for animals in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Photo: PTI
info_icon

In the wake of water and food shortage for animals in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a fodder camp for cattle has been set up here, local BJP MLA Prashant Bamb has said.

Due to inadequate rainfall in the last monsoon season, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is facing shortage of water.

A fodder camp for cattle has been set up at Khojewadi village in Gangapur tehsil here, Bamb told PTI on Tuesday.

"We are arranging around 10 kg of wet and dry fodder for each animal every day," he said.

"We have appealed to the farmers to register the number of their cattle to be sent to the fodder camp, where nearly 1,000 animals will be kept from Wednesday," he said.

Advertisement

Farmers will be provided access to the CCTV footage of the camp to see on their mobile phones the status of their cattle, Bamb said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Ram Navami: Must-Listen Audiobooks & Podcasts About Lord Ram Which Will Help You Celebrate This Festival Uniquely
  2. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
  3. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Of Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
  4. Ram Navami Special: 'Ramayana' Based Animated Films To Watch
  5. Sports World LIVE: Kylian Mbappe Leads PSG Into Champions League Semis With Win Over Barcelona
  6. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'East Is A Witness To Modi's Guarantee', Says PM In Assam
  8. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far