Flaunting Prisoner’s Mark, Hemant Soren Vows To Fight Injustice On His Birthday

On his birthday, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said if an elected CM can be imprisoned for 150 days without any evidence, complaint, or crime, it is evident what might happen to common people.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday vowed to fight against injustice and oppressed in the society. Soren assertion came on the occasion of his 49th birthday. Taking to micro-blogging site—X, he said, he shared a photo of the prisoner's mark on his hand, which he received upon his release from jail, and described it as a symbol of the current challenges facing democracy.

“Today, on my birthday, the memory of the past year is etched in my mind. That mark, which was placed on me when I was released from jail, is not just mine but a symbol of the current challenges of our democracy,” he said.

He added if an elected Chief Minister can be imprisoned for 150 days without any evidence, complaint, or crime, it is evident what might happen to common tribals, Dalits, and the oppressed.

"Therefore, today I am even more determined and strengthen my resolve to fight for the rights of every oppressed, deprived, Dalit, backward, tribal, indigenous person. I will raise my voice for every person/community that has been suppressed, that has been denied justice, that is being persecuted on the basis of its colour, community, food habits, clothing. We have to unite and build a society where the law is equal for all, where there is no misuse of power," he said.

Hemant Soren's Arrest And The Masterstroke That Stumped BJP

BY Outlook Web Bureau

Soren also expressed his gratitude to his supporters. He acknowledged that the path ahead would not be easy and that many challenges must be faced.

However, he expressed confidence that, together, these challenges could be overcome, emphasizing that unity and diversity are the strength of the nation.

Jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, jailed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren - PTI
Arrest Of Arvind Kejriwal And Hemant Soren: The Similarities And Political Inference

BY Md Asghar Khan

"Yes, this path will not be easy. We will have to face many challenges. But I am confident that together we can overcome these challenges. Because our country's unity and diversity is our strength," he said.

Soren was again sworn in as Chief Minister of Jharkhand on July 4, after completing a five-month jail period. In January this year, Soren resigned as the state’s CM minutes before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, which has accused him in a land fraud worth crores. He was was given bail by a High Court stating that the records do not indicate his "direct involvement" in the alleged scam.

