Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Five Were Electrocuted In UP Village

On Sunday, Five people, including three children, were electrocuted while four others sustained burn injuries when they came in contact with a high-tension wire here, police said.

Five Were Electrocuted In UP Village
Five Were Electrocuted In UP Village PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 11:27 am

Five people, including three children, were on Sunday electrocuted while four others sustained burn injuries when they came in contact with a high-tension wire here, police said.    

The incident took place at about 4 am in Masupur village in the Nanpara area when the villagers were taking out a procession and an iron rod kept in a cart they were travelling in came in contact with the wire, locals said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Ashok Kumar told PTI that while four people died on the spot, one died during treatment in a hospital.

The condition of one was the injured was stated to be critical, he said.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide treatment to the injured.

Tags

National UTTRA PRADESH Electrocuted Village High-tension Injuries Masupur Additional Superintendent Of Police Yogi Adityanath
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Disha Patani's Bikini Looks Are Sure To Raise Mercury Levels – View Viral Pics

Disha Patani's Bikini Looks Are Sure To Raise Mercury Levels – View Viral Pics