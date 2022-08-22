Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Five New Cases Take Covid-19 Tally Of Andamans To 10,568

Three persons recuperated from the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 10,391.

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 4:26 pm

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported five new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which took the tally to 10,568, a health department official said on Monday. Three fresh patients have travel history, while two others were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The Union Territory now has 48 active patients, and all of them are undergoing home quarantine. Three persons recuperated from the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 10,391.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said. The administration has conducted over 7.69 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stood at 1.37 per cent, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

