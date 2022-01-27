Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Five Dead In Bihar After Consuming Intoxicant

All deaths have been reported from Ansar village in the Dumrao subdivision of the Buxar district.

Five Dead In Bihar After Consuming Intoxicant
Five Dead In Bihar After Consuming Intoxicant -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 3:39 pm

Five people died on Friday at a village in dry Bihar after consuming what the district administration called "a white chemical", though the locals alleged it was liquor.

All deaths have been reported from Ansar village in the Dumrao subdivision of the Buxar district. Eight people fell ill within hours of consuming an intoxicant late on Thursday, said District Magistrate, Buxar, Aman Samir.

"Five died while three others are suffering bouts of vomiting. The boxes from which they had gulped down the white chemical are being sent for examination to ascertain the substance," the DM told reporters after visiting the site.

Related stories

Jaguar Commences Bookings For New Range Rover SV: Specifications, Other Details Here

Paraglider Dies After Falling From Parachute In Assam

Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Padma Bhushan Should Not Become Intra Party Controversy: Congress leader Karan Singh

Residents of the village, however, claimed that the deceased and their surviving friends drank concocted "Daru" (liquor) from bottles of homoeopathic medicine which they drank to get high.

The sale and consumption of liquor is completely banned in Bihar since April 2016. The state has, however, seen more than 50 hooch deaths in half a dozen districts since November last year.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Bihar Liquor Bottles Liquor Death Toxic Chemical
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

BSF Has Zero Tolerance Towards Corruption, Action Taken Against Erring Personnel: Senior Official

BSF Has Zero Tolerance Towards Corruption, Action Taken Against Erring Personnel: Senior Official

Assam- Arunachal Border: Road Construction Leads To Exchange Of Fire

Indian Frontline Worker Makes Miraculous Recovery From Covid-19 In UAE After Six Months

Covishield And Covaxin Get Regular Market Approval For Use In Adult Population

NEWSFLASH: 246 Militants Of United Gorkha People's Organisation, Tiwa Liberation Army Surrender Before Assam CM

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

The people purchase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar buy statues after paying their tributes on his death anniversary, at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day