Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
National

Fire Breaks Out At Howrah Paint Factory, 7 Injured

A major fire broke out in the Howrah district of West Bengal. The cause is yet to be determined.

Fire Breaks Out At Howrah Paint Factory, 7 Injured
AP Photo

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 8:33 pm

Howrah, Jun 8 (PTI) Seven people were injured in a major fire that broke out at a factory in West Bengal's Howrah district on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.


The blaze was first spotted at the paint manufacturing unit in Shibpur around 1:40 pm, they said.

"Workers were inside the factory at that time. While some managed to flee, a few got injured in the blaze," a police officer said.


"Some were rushed to a nearby hospital, a few have been taken to Kolkata for better treatment," he said.


Six fire tenders were engaged in dousing the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.


The adjacent buildings have been evacuated, he said.

National West Bengal Howrah Fire Broke Out Factory Workers Manufacturing Unit Shibpur Adjacent Buildings Evacuation
