Farmers Who Sold Land To Organisation For 'Fear Of Muslims' In Madhya Pradesh Are Now Feeling Cheated

The allegations of trickery have surfaced in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargoen after some farmers approached police with the complaint men linked to a Hindutva outfit bought 200 acres of land using a mix of development and communal stereotypes, according to NDTV report.

According to the report the farmers who sold them the land on the outskirts of Khargone town in the 2000s have approached the police for an inquiry, as a housing colony is now taking shape in the area.

The report mentioned the farmers cheated as they sold the land "because we were told it'd become a Muslim area".

It stated that the organisation named “Tanzeem-e-Zarkhez” had purchased land from farmers, which changed its name to “Professor PC Mahajan Foundation” in 2007 after the deals were done, mentioned the report.

It stated the group headed by a BJP leader Ranjeet Singh Dandir, however denied allegations.

It stated that the Tanzeem-e-Zarkhez was formed in 2002 by a group of Hindus, who hired a Muslim man named Zakir Sheikh as manager.

