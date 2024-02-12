Delhi: Security Preps, Traffic Curbs On, Farmers To Meet Govt Today

Punjab farmer unions have said they would take the final call on the protest march after the outcome of talks with the government Monday over their demands. Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda along with Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State Nityanand Rai, will hold a second round of talks with the protesting farmers in Chandigarh Monday.

Delhi Police, meanwhile, has imposed traffic restrictions. While the curbs are in effect for commercial vehicles at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border from Monday, other restrictions will mostly be in place on February 13. The restrictions are as follows:

-Traffic from Delhi going to Ghaziabad through Gazipur border may take Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple OR, Patparganj Road/Mother Dairy road OR, Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad.