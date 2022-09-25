Fadnavis Warns Of Strict Action Against 'Extortionists' In The 'Mathadi' Sector

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday warned about the entry of "vasooli samrats" (extortionists) into the 'mathadi' (headload workers) sector, which was defaming everybody associated with it.

Addressing a rally of headload workers in Navi Mumbai, he said these persons were forcibly collecting money from workers of the sector, adding that the government would soon take action against them through the police.

'Mathadi' or headload workers are an integral part of the sprawling APMC Market in Vashi as well as various other industrial nodes of Navi Mumbai and the rest of Thane district and unrest among them often affects economic activity in the region.

In his speech, Fadnavis praised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who he referred to as "dashing CM" for walking two kilometres to listen to woes of people who will be displaced by the Worli-Sewri elevated road in Mumbai.

-With PTI Input