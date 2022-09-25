Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Fadnavis Warns Of Strict Action Against 'Extortionists' In The 'Mathadi' Sector

Addressing a rally of headload workers in Navi Mumbai, he said these persons were forcibly collecting money from workers of the sector, adding that the government would soon take action against them through the police.

Fadnavis Warns Of Strict Action Against 'Extortionists' In The 'Mathadi' Sector
Fadnavis Warns Of Strict Action Against 'Extortionists' In The 'Mathadi' Sector PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 5:59 pm

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday warned about the entry of "vasooli samrats" (extortionists) into the 'mathadi' (headload workers) sector, which was defaming everybody associated with it.

Addressing a rally of headload workers in Navi Mumbai, he said these persons were forcibly collecting money from workers of the sector, adding that the government would soon take action against them through the police.

'Mathadi' or headload workers are an integral part of the sprawling APMC Market in Vashi as well as various other industrial nodes of Navi Mumbai and the rest of Thane district and unrest among them often affects economic activity in the region.

In his speech, Fadnavis praised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who he referred to as "dashing CM" for walking two kilometres to listen to woes of people who will be displaced by the Worli-Sewri elevated road in Mumbai.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Maharashtra Government Politics Extortionists Mathadi Sector Devendra Fadnavis Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming