Explained: Why Is Akhilesh Yadav Skipping Rahul Gandhi's 'Nyay Yatra' In UP, What's Tussle Between SP And Congress?

The remarks from Akhilesh came on the day the SP unilaterally announced candidates on 11 Lok Sabha for the upcoming 2024 general elections. This is the second time the party has unilaterally announced candidates for the upcoming elections.

Earlier, Akhilesh had unilaterally announced that the Congress party will contest on 11 seats even as the Congress leadership maintained that the talks are ongoing between the two parties. There have also been reports that the two parties not only disagree on the number of seats but also which seats they would contest.

Here we explain what Akhilesh has said now, what its implications are for the INDIA bloc in UP, and what's the SP-Congress tussle in the state.