Exercise Restraint In Reporting Communal Tensions: EGI

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Tuesday urged media houses to exercise utmost restraint while reporting incidents of communal disturbances in different parts of the country and not become pawns in the larger game of polarisation.

In a statement here, the EGI said it was dismayed to note that due diligence has been found wanting in the evaluation and presentation of reports of the clashes between communities. “This is especially evident in electronic, digital and social media,” the EGI said.

The statement comes against the backdrop of incidents of communal tensions in different parts of the country including in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi. It cautioned against rushing to conclusions, and assigning responsibility to one or the other community, without a full appreciation of the facts, context and calculations at work as it could have lasting implications.

“The patronage of politicians, police, officials and non-state actors is well documented. It is, therefore, incumbent for editors to bring their experience and perspective to the newsroom in these surcharged times,” the EGI said. “EGI believes it is necessary for every journalist to make the extra effort to maintain fairness, neutrality and balance, and not allow themselves to become pawns in the larger game of polarisation,” the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

DV