Ex-Wrestling Chief Brij Bhushan Says ‘Have Proof Of My Innocence’

BJP leader and former wrestling chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday said he has proof of his innocence after a Delhi court today framed charges against him in a case of sexual harassment of women wrestlers.
The court has under Indian Penal Code sections has slapped charges on Singh relating to sexual harassment, use of force against a woman and criminal intimidation have been slapped on the heavyweight politician.
Earlier, Singh was brought to Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday afternoon.
When the case came up, he pleaded not guilty to the sexual harassment allegations and said he is ready to face the trial.
"When I have not committed any mistake, why will I admit it?" he said.
The court then framed the charges and asked Brijbhushan Singh to sign the related documents.
A six-time MP from Uttar Pradesh, he was denied ticket by the BJP this time, apparently over the public glare surrounding the sexual harassment allegations. The party, instead, fielded his son Karan Bhushan Singh from the Kaiserganj seat he has represented thrice.
"Charges have been framed, now Delhi Police have to prove them. I have proof of my innocence. These are false cases. There is a legal process, we must follow it," he reportedly told journalists later.
The former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, Singh has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers.
In January this year, Olympians including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Malikhh led a street protest in national capital Delhi, demanding action against him. In the aftermath of the protest, Delhi Police filed two FIRs against him, one under the stringent Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Delhi Police later filed a cancellation report in the POCSO case after the complainant retracted her statement.