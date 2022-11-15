Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Ensure Timely Supply Of Fertilisers To Farmers For Sowing Rabi Crops: Gehlot To Officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed officials to ensure time-bound supply and distribution of DAP and urea to farmers for sowing rabi crops, according to an official release.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 7:19 am

Gehlot issued the directions at a meeting held to review the supply of fertilisers and electricity.

The chief minister asked officials to make sure that the power supply to the farmers in the state is not interrupted at any cost. Sufficient electricity should be made available to the farmers to irrigate rabi crops, the release said.

Gehlot said the government is working with commitment to ensure the supply of fertilisers to farmers for sowing rabi crops, it said.

He was informed that due to good rainfall in October, rabi sowing has increased by 15 lakh hectares as compared to last year.

"There has been an increase of about 103 per cent in sowing of wheat, 87 per cent in barley, 16 per cent in mustard and taramira, 27 per cent in gram, and about 56 per cent in other crops as compared to last year.

"Due to more sowing, the demand for fertilisers, especially urea, has increased across the state," the release stated.

