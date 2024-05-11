National

Endosulfan Victim Performs Well In SSLC Exam In Karnataka

The examination results were released on Thursday with the 17-year-old Sachin passing out with 57.12 per cent score.

Endosulfan victim passes SSLC examinations with flying colours
A victim of endosulfan poisoning, who suffered 75 per cent disability, has done creditably in the SSLC examinations in Karnataka.

He is a student of Seva Bharathi's Vidya Chethana in Ramakunja village, 90 km from Mangaluru.

According to Prameela Rao, trustee, Seva Bharati, he wrote the exams with the help of a scribe.

His father had passed away and he has four sisters who are all settled in different places. Sachin earns an income by involving himself in de-husking areca nut to help his family, that is struggling socially and financially.

Sachin was a victim of endosulfan poisoning at a very young age and has suffered several types of psychosomatic disabilities.

