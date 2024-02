"Due to this (PDA factor), the BJP is neither able to do any mathematics nor make any equation. This is why all the previous formulas of the BJP have failed this time and the BJP has lagged far behind in the selection of candidates. The BJP is not getting candidates at all. No one wants to fight to lose by taking the BJP ticket," he added.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said even the women, who are among the main supporters of the BJP, will not vote for it this time.

"The women, who are among the main supporters of the BJP, are ashamed of because of the plight of the women wrestlers, the gruesome incident in Manipur, the incident of mother-daughter being burnt to death and countless other incidents of insult to women, they are not with BJP this time," he said.