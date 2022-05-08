Sunday, May 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Encounter Underway In Kulgam

The exchange of fire was going on and further details were awaited, he said. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said one of the trapped ultras was a Pakistani.

Encounter Underway In Kulgam
An encounter with security forces in Kulgam Courtesy: Twitter/ANI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 May 2022 4:24 pm

A Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is among two ultras trapped in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The encounter at Cheyan Devsar area of the south Kashmir district broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The exchange of fire was going on and further details were awaited, he said. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said one of the trapped ultras was a Pakistani.

"01 #Pakistani #terrorist (Haider) of LeT terror outfit & a local terrorist trapped in on-going #encounter," Kumar said. Haider has been active in North Kashmir for more than two years and is involved in several terror crimes, the IGP Kashmir said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Haider Pakistani Terrorist Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Security Forces Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Kulgam District Jammu And Kashmir Encounter Cheyan Devsar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week

IPL State Of Play After 51 Matches: Playoffs Qualification Scenarios For All Ten Teams

IPL State Of Play After 51 Matches: Playoffs Qualification Scenarios For All Ten Teams