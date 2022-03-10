Elections 2022: How Political Bigwigs Fared Across 5 States

Fates of several political heavyweights are on the line in the five states where votes are being counted today for the recently-concluded assembly elections. Here is a list of such leaders and the status of their performance so far.

Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath was heading for a landslide victory and was leading by around 31,000 votes from Gorakhpur Urban seat. He secured 47,427 votes while his nearest rival, Samajwadi Party's Subhawati Shukla, bagged 16,427 votes, according to recent updates.

Keshav Prasad Maurya, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, was trailing from Sirathu seat by about 1,500 votes.

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, maintained a comfortable lead from Karhal constituency. He secured 48,379 votes while his nearest rival, BJP’s SP Singh Baghel got 19,243 votes. Karhal seat is considered as a stronghold of the SP.

Azam Khan, senior Samajwadi Party leader, was leading in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. After the initial rounds of counting, Azam Khan got 41,608 votes while his BJP rival Akash Saxena got 5,035 votes.

Abdullah Azam, son of Azam Khan, was leading in Suar seat, by more than 18,000 votes over BJP-ally Apna Dal (S) candidate Haider Ali Khan alias Hamza Mian.

Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab's Chief Minister, was defeated on both Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib seats by Aam Aadmi Party candidates.

AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke defeated him in Bhadaur seat by a margin of 37,558 votes. In Chamkaur Sahib seat, AAP's Charanjit Singh defeated him by a margin of 7,942 votes.

Amarinder Singh, two-time former chief minister, lost from his home turf Patiala Urban seat by a margin of 19,873 votes. Singh was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Congress chief, was defeated from Amritsar East seat by AAP candidate Jeevanjyot Kaur by a margin of 6,750 votes.

Bhagwant Mann, AAP's Punjab CM face, won from Dhuri assembly seat. Mann defeated Congress candidate and sitting MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of 58,206 votes.

Parkash Singh Badal, the patriarch of the Shiromani Akali Dal and former chief minister of Punjab, was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party's Gurmeet Singh Khudian from his traditional Lambi seat in Muktsar district by a margin of 11,396 votes.

Ashwani Sharma, Punjab BJP chief, won from the Pathankot assembly seat. Sharma defeated Congress candidate and sitting MLA Amit Vij by a margin of 7,759 votes.

Uttarakhand

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister, was trailing from his seat of Khatima behind Congress's Bhuvan Chandra Kapri in Khatima by 2,287 votes.

Harish Rawat, senior Congress leader and former chief minister, conceded defeat from his seat of Lalkuan.

Goa

Pramod Sawant, Goa’s Chief Minister, won the election from his traditional Sanquelim Assembly constituency. After trailing in the initial rounds, Sawant managed to retain the Sanquelim seat by a margin of around 1,000 votes.

Utpal Parrikar, Independent candidate and son of Goa's former chief minister Manohar Parrikar, lost to BJP's Atanasio Monserratte from the Panaji Assembly seat by 674 votes.

Manohar Ajgaonkar and Chandrakant Kavlekar, both deputy chief ministers in the BJP government, lost elections.

Ajgaonkar was defeated by Leader of Opposition and Congress candidate Digambar Kamat by a huge margin of almost 6,000 votes in the Margao Assembly constituency. Kavlekar lost to Congress candidate Altone D'Costa in Quepem by a margin of more than 3,000 votes.

Manipur

N Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur, defeated his nearest rival from the Congress party P Saratchandra Singh by 18,271 votes in Heingang seat.

Okram Ibobi Singh, senior Congress leader and former Manipur chief minister, defeated nearest BJP rival L Basanta Singh by 2,543 votes in Thoubal seat.

With PTI inputs