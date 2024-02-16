Elderly Farmer Dies Of Heart Attack At Shambhu Border

National

A 63-year-old farmer, who was among the farmers protesting at the Shambhu border near Haryana's Ambala, died of a heart attack on Friday, officials said.

Gian Singh complained of chest pain in the morning and was taken to the Civil Hospital in Punjab's Rajpura. From there, he was rushed to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Singh, who hailed from Punjab's Gurdaspur district had come to the Shambhu border two days ago to participate in the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march aimed at pressing the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had given a call for the march. Farmers began the march on Tuesday and have been camping at Punjab and Haryana's Shambhu and Khanauri borders ever since.

A third round of talks between farmer union leaders and the government on Thursday remained inconclusive. The next round of talks will be held on Sunday.

