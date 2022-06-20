Eleven People Stranded In Cable Car In Himachal Pradesh's Parwanoo, Seven Rescued

Eleven people were stranded in a cable car in Himachal Pradesh's Parwanoo on Monday after a technical fault, out of whom seven have been rescued, said a state disaster management official.

Solan Superintendent of Police (SP) Virender Sharma said another cable car trolley was deployed to rescue them and the technical team of the Timber Trail resort that operates the car has also been deployed.

He added that a police team is monitoring the situation.

Visuals have surfaced showing one person being brought down with the help of a rope and a harness.

Arun Goyal, one of the stranded persons, told India Today that they were stuck 500 feet above the ground since 10 am. He added that they were told that the only arrangement available is to bring them down via a rope and a harness.

Another stranded person said the second car sent by the operator, which is visible in videos that have surfaced, is meant for repair and it cannot rescue them. He added that a government official told them an NDRF team would be dispatched for their rescue.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also reached the site. Four people continue to be stranded.

(With PTI inputs)