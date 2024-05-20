National

Eight Bengaluru Tourists Rescued From Partially-Submerged Vehicle In Rain-Hit Ooty

Noticing the partially-submerged vehicle close to the boat house near the bus stand here, a few locals informed the fire department. Immediately, personnel from the department rushed to the place and set free all eight persons trapped in the vehicle, Ooty Fire Station officer Premkumar said.

File Photo
Partially-Submerged Vehicle | File Photo
info_icon

Fire and rescue services personnel freed eight tourists from Bengaluru who were stranded when their vehicle got stuck in stagnant rainwater near the Tamil Nadu Tourism Boat House here on Monday, said an official.

The eight tourists were later lodged at a safe place. Their vehicle had to be tugged with the help of a rope and support from the public to pull it out of the water, he said.

The Nilgiris district has been experiencing torrential rain since morning. Incessant heavy rain for three hours inundated the Ooty Market, Boat House, and several low-lying areas.

The continuous downpour also brought down the temperature in this popular hill station.

