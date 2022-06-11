Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Economic Power Will Make India Audible, Persuasive: Rao Inderjit Singh

Today the government is not a regulator anymore. we are not inspectors anymore... we are facilitators," the Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs said.

Economic Power Will Make India Audible, Persuasive: Rao Inderjit Singh
Rao Inderjit Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 3:32 pm

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Saturday stressed on the significance of a strong economy and said the economic power is going to make India not only audible, but also persuasive in its dealings with the world. He was speaking at the National Conference on Competition Law as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations under Ministry of Corporate Affairs. "When India became independent, most of the industry was government owned, public owned... Today the government is not a regulator anymore. we are not inspectors anymore... we are facilitators," the Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs said.  He further noted that "the economic power is going to make us not only audible, but also persuasive in whatever we wish to implement in this world." According to official data, India's economy grew 8.7 per cent in last fiscal year (2021-22), as against 6.6 per cent contraction in the previous year. "When the Modi government came to power, India clocked a GDP of 6.4 per cent and today we are running at 8.7 per cent , as per the latest data. If we can achieve this growth post-COVID, we are progressing faster than most economic superpowers... all our neighbours... what can we not achieve in the next 25 years?," he said.


 In order to achieve high economic growth he said "we must all work together... sabka saath... sabka vikas... sabka sahyog...." Singh released a film on the journey of CCI, advocacy booklets in regional languages, and a special issue of CCI's quarterly newsletter, Fair Play, and felicitated winners of the essay and quiz competitions.

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Axis Bank To Distribute RBI’s Special Coins

PM Modi Launches New Series Of Coins With Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Design

Culture Ministry To Organise Event To Mark One Year Of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Tags

National Rao Inderjit Singh Union Minister Of State For Corporate Affairs Economic Power Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav National Conference On Competition Law Narendra Modi Prime Minister Of India Indian Economy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prophet Muhammad Row: All That Happened In Islamic World And Reaction In India

Prophet Muhammad Row: All That Happened In Islamic World And Reaction In India

SL Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Preview, Streaming