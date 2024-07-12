Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Kashmir, No Damage Reported

A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 struck Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, its epicentre located at 34.32°N, 74.41°E, near Baramulla, at a shallow depth of 5 kilometres. The quake, confirmed by Kashmir Weather and the National Center for Seismology (NCS), released an estimated 1.3 x 10^11 joules of energy, equivalent to 35 megawatt hours or 30.1 tons of TNT.
The quake, which occurred at a shallow depth, was felt strongly in areas close to the epicentre, including smaller towns and villages. Residents of Kashmir reported feeling the seismic activity at around 12:26 pm local time.
While the quake's impact is likely to have been weak in the city of Srinagar, which is located 50 km southeast of the epicentre, people in the surrounding areas may have experienced stronger shaking.
No reports of damage or casualties have been received so far.
Is Kashmir An Earthquake Zone?
Kashmir lies in a seismically active region, making it prone to earthquakes. Jammu and Kashmir is a multi-hazard prone region, vulnerable to various natural disasters such as floods, landslides, avalanches, high-velocity winds, and snowstorms. The region falls under high seismic Zones IV and V, indicating a high risk of earthquakes.
Throughout its history, the region has witnessed significant and destructive earthquakes, including some of the most formidable seismic events in India. Kashmir's earthquake of 2005 claimed the lives of a minimum of 1,350 individuals and left 6,266 others injured.