Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Kashmir, No Damage Reported

A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 struck Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, its epicentre located at 34.32°N, 74.41°E, near Baramulla, at a shallow depth of 5 kilometres. The quake, confirmed by Kashmir Weather and the National Center for Seismology (NCS), released an estimated 1.3 x 10^11 joules of energy, equivalent to 35 megawatt hours or 30.1 tons of TNT.