EAM S Jaishankar To Visit New Zealand, Australia From Wednesday

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will review bilateral relations with the two countries during his separate discussions with New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 3:36 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on a week-long visit to New Zealand and Australia beginning Wednesday.

He will review bilateral relations with the two countries during his separate discussions with New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

In his first-ever visit to New Zealand as a minister, Jaishankar will join the island country's country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday to felicitate members of the Indian community for their exceptional achievements and contributions.

"Both leaders will release India@75 postage stamps to commemorate and showcase Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in New Zealand," an External Affairs Ministry statement said here.

Jaishankar will also launch the book 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery'.

A book showcasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special bond with the Sikh community 'Heartfelt - The Legacy of Faith' will also be released on the occasion.

Jaishankar will also interact with several other New Zealand ministers, including Priyanca Radhakrishnan, Minister for Community and Voluntary Sector, Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities, and Youth.

Radhakrishnan is the first person of Indian origin to become a minister in New Zealand.

Further, he will interact with parliamentarians, members of the business community as well as Indian diaspora, including students.

In Wellington, Jaishankar will inaugurate the newly constructed building of the High Commission of India.

In Australia, the External Affairs Minister will visit Canberra and Sydney.

Jaishankar will hold the 13th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong.

He will also meet Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles and have interactions with the Australian Navy, the media and think tanks, including the Lowy Institute in Sydney.

This will be Jaishankar’s second visit to Australia this year.

He had visited the country in February to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Melbourne. 

(With PTI inputs)

