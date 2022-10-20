E-Service Centres Inaugurated Across All 234 MLA Offices In TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated e-service centres in the MLA offices across all 234 Assembly constituencies in the state on Thursday. Also, he handed over latest desktop computers, user IDs and passwords to nine legislators as a token gesture to mark the inauguration in the presence of Assembly Speaker M Appavu at the Secretariat here.

The Chief Minister, who represents Kolathur constituency in the city, received the computer from IT Minister Mano Thangaraj on the occasion. E-services will be provided through tnesevai.tn.gov.in/Default.aspx. The state government went paperless for the first time last year during the Assembly session.

Assembly Deputy Speaker K Pichandi, Government Chief Whip Kovi Chezhian, MLAs Selvaperunthagai, G K Mani, M Sindhanaiselvan, Thirumalaikumar, M H Jawaharullah, E R Eswaran and T Velmurugan received the computers from the Chief Minister.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, principal secretary of IT department Neeraj Mittal, and Praveen B Nair, director of e-governance/CEO, were among those who participated.

(With PTI inputs)