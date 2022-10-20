Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
E-Service Centres Inaugurated Across All 234 MLA Offices In TN

E-services will be provided through tnesevai.tn.gov.in/Default.aspx. The state government went paperless for the first time last year during the Assembly session.

M.K. Stalin
M.K. Stalin inaugurated e-service centres in the MLA offices Photo: Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 4:53 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated e-service centres in the MLA offices across all 234 Assembly constituencies in the state on Thursday. Also, he handed over latest desktop computers, user IDs and passwords to nine legislators as a token gesture to mark the inauguration in the presence of Assembly Speaker M Appavu at the Secretariat here.

The Chief Minister, who represents Kolathur constituency in the city, received the computer from IT Minister Mano Thangaraj on the occasion. E-services will be provided through tnesevai.tn.gov.in/Default.aspx. The state government went paperless for the first time last year during the Assembly session.

Assembly Deputy Speaker K Pichandi, Government Chief Whip Kovi Chezhian, MLAs Selvaperunthagai, G K Mani, M Sindhanaiselvan, Thirumalaikumar, M H Jawaharullah, E R Eswaran and T Velmurugan received the computers from the Chief Minister.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, principal secretary of IT department Neeraj Mittal, and Praveen B Nair, director of e-governance/CEO, were among those who participated.

(With PTI inputs)

National
