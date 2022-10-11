Due To Early Conclusion Of Match, Metro Train Services To Run As Per Normal Timetable: DMRC

Due to early conclusion of the ODI cricket match here on Tuesday, the Delhi Metro train services will run according to normal timetable tonight, officials said.

The Delhi Metro on Monday had said that trains will perform extra trips on all lines, barring the Airport Express line, to facilitate spectators reach the Ferozshah Kotla Ground for the match between India and South Africa.

India gave a good account of their enormous depth as a young and inexperienced side stunned a strong South Africa unit by seven wickets in third ODI here on Tuesday to secure a memorable series win.

"Delhi Metro had earlier announced minor changes in its last train timings to facilitate the spectators during One-Day International Cricket match between India & South Africa on 11th October 2022 (Tuesday) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground, New Delhi.

"However, due to early conclusion of the said cricket Match today evening, the Metro train services will run as per normal timetable tonight," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

-With PTI Input