Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
DU Teachers Stage Protest, Demand Absorption Of Ad-Hoc Teacher

Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) president Professor AK Bhagi emphasised that the absorption of existing ad-hoc or temporary teachers will be a step towards the restoration of equality, the dignity of teachers and maintenance of the quality of higher education at the University of Delhi. 

Delhi University File Photo

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 8:21 pm

Hundreds of teachers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday seeking absorption of ad-hoc teachers working in various Delhi University colleges, the DUTA said. 

Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) president Professor AK Bhagi emphasised that the absorption of existing ad-hoc or temporary teachers will be a step towards the restoration of equality, the dignity of teachers and maintenance of the quality of higher education in the University of Delhi. 

"The central government should bring one-time Bill/Regulation in Parliament following DoPT norms and 200 point-roster to absorb the working ad-hoc teachers of Delhi University," Bhagi said. 

DUTA vice president Professor Pradeep Kumar and secretary Dr Surender Singh demanded that the anomaly committee report by the University Grants Commission (UGC)  should be immediately implemented to give relief to the teachers and restore the old pension scheme.

-With PTI Input

