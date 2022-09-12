DU Launches Portal For Admission To UG Programmes, New Academic Session Likely To Begin From November 1

The Delhi University (DU) commenced the admission process for undergraduate programmes on Monday with the launch of the seat allocation portal.

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the admission process will be conducted in three phases. The first phase will be to apply to the university through the portal, the second will be preference filling and the third phase will be seat allotment-cum-admission.

The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is an online platform that will facilitate the filling up of the application form for admission into the undergraduate programmes. The portal will remain open till October 3, giving students a 21-day window to apply for their desired undergraduate programmes.

There will be no offline filling up of the CSAS-2022 application form. The application number of the CUET (UG)-2022 will be mandatory to apply for CSAS-2022. Launching the CSAS-2022 portal, Singh said the registration process has started.

"Admissions will be done for more than 70,000 seats across 79 undergraduate courses in 67 colleges, departments and centres, including 206 combinations for the BA programme," he said.

"While choosing the universities in the CUET form, as many as 6.14 lakh students showed interest in applying to the Delhi University. This is a big jump from the previous years' numbers," the VC added.

He also said the new academic session is likely to begin from November 1. The application fee for CSAS-2022 will be Rs 250 for the unreserved, OBC and Economically Weaker Sections categories and Rs 100 for the SC, ST and PwBD category applicants.

The DU has also decided that in the first round of seat allotment, each programme in each college will have an additional 20 per cent allocation in the unreserved, OBC and Economically Weaker Sections categories and 30 per cent in the SC, ST and PwBD categories, Singh said.

Depending on the availability of seats due to rejection, cancellation or withdrawal, the university may declare multiple allotment rounds. After the completion of the regular CSAS-2022 round, if seats remain vacant, it may announce a spot round for admission.

The VC said two more allotment rounds should be kept before the spot round. "It will be our endeavour that two more allotment rounds should be kept before the spot round so that any aspiring student does not face any problem," he said.

The DU will also be making a provision for mid-entry for the candidates who fail to apply for CSAS-2022 within the stipulated time due to any reason. On the occasion, Dean, Admission, Haneet Gandhi gave detailed information about the admission process.

"Candidates willing to take admission in the Delhi University will have to apply through the CSAS-2022 application form only. The application number of CUET (UG)-2022 will be mandatory to apply for CSAS-2022. The personal details such as names, photographs, signatures etc. submitted by the applicants during CUET (UG)-2022 will be automatically integrated in CSAS-2022," she said.

Gandhi said the second phase of the CSAS will start after the declaration of the CUET (UG)-2022 results. In this phase, the candidates will have to select their programmes and college combination and fill their preferences.

"The order of selection of programme and college combination will also determine the order of preference for allotment of seats. "The candidates should be very careful while filling the marks of Class 12 because if there is a merit tie, then these marks will be the basis for breaking it. Therefore, the candidates should carefully prioritise the programme and college combinations in the order of preference," Gandhi said.

The candidates have to confirm the order of preference for the programme and college combinations by clicking "submit" on or before the last day of the preference-filling phase, she said, adding that a change of programme and the college combination will not be allowed after the deadline.

Once a seat is allotted in a particular round, the candidate has to "accept" it before the specified last date or time, Gandhi said. If a candidate is offered multiple seats in a particular round, he or she should accept only one seat.

Once a candidate "accepts" the provisionally allotted seat, the college concerned will check the eligibility and the documents uploaded by the candidate. "After verification, the college will accept or reject the provisionally allotted seat of the candidate. Once the college is approved, the candidate has to pay the admission fee. A successful remittance of the admission fee will confirm the provisional admission of the candidate to the allotted college and programme," Gandhi said.

All the candidates who have applied for CSAS-2022 will be eligible for all the allotment rounds except those whose allotted seats and admission have been cancelled due to any reason.The candidates who opt for "upgrade" will be considered in the subsequent CSAS-2022 allotment rounds according to the availability of seats.

The university has also made a provision through which the applicants can answer any query raised by a college during approval.

