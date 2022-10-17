DU Admission 2022: Extra Curricular Activities Quota Admission Trials To Begin Tomorrow

The Delhi University will begin performance trials for admissions through the extra curricular activities quota (ECA) from Tuesday, the varsity's officials said. This time, admission through the ECA supernumerary quota for the academic year 2022-23 is being done in 14 categories, with the highest number of registrations, 1748, from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) category, an official said.

"The trials for the ECA admissions 2022-23 will begin from Tuesday, 18th October, 2022, to Thursday, 27th October, 2022," the official said. For seat allocation under the ECA, a combined score of the Common University Entrance Test (UG) - 2022 and performance tests, trials and certificates will be considered.

For an ECA score of 75 marks for 12 categories, except NCC and the National Service Scheme (NSS), 60 marks will be awarded on the basis of physical trials and 15 marks on the basis of the submitted certificates. The trials will be conducted for creative writing, yoga and digital media on October 19 and 20, fine arts on October 19 and 21, music (instrument) on October 19, music on October 18, quiz on October 25 and divinity on October 19.

For dance, trials are scheduled on October 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26 and 27, debate on October 19 20, 21, 22, 25 and 26, music (vocal) on October 19, 20, 21, 22, 25 and 26, and theatre on October 21, 22, 25 and 26. The Delhi University officials said that there will be no physical trials for admission for the NCC and the NSS categories. The ECA score for the NSS and the NCC will be awarded on the basis of certificates.

The official said that if there is any clash of dates for candidates appearing for more than one ECA category, no request for a change of date will be considered for those categories where only a single date for trial is mentioned. Candidates can apply for a maximum of three categories. However, admission will be offered through only one. "For other categories, the candidate may request with the suggestion of some other suitable dates only from among the dates available for the trials of the given ECA category or sub-category for a change of date," the varsity said.

The official said that candidates have to report half an hour before the trial time slot for attendance and counter-signing the marks awarded based on certificate evaluation. "Since these are in-person trials, the given time slots may sometimes vary due to unavoidable circumstances. The candidates are, therefore, advised to make suitable arrangements for food, water, any medicine, etc for a longer than stipulated time period," the official said.

(With PTI inputs)