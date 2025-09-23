IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Harmanpreet’s India Fined For Slow Over-Rate In Series Decider Loss

India Women penalised 10% of match fee for slow over-rate in series-deciding ODI against Australia at Feroz Shah Kotla, where Smriti Mandhana’s 125 went in vain in a 43-run defeat that sealed the series 2-1 for the visitors

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur’s India Fined For Slow Over-Rate In Series decider
India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 3rd ODI Updates: India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, and Harleen Deol walk towards the pavilion after the end of Australia's innings. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India Women were fined 10% of their match fee for a slow over-rate in the third ODI against Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium

  • Harmanpreet Kaur pled guilty as India were found two overs short after allowances; no formal hearing was required

  • Smriti Mandhana’s 125 went in vain as India lost by 43 runs, conceding the series 1-2

The Indian women's cricket team was on Tuesday fined 10 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the third ODI here.

Hosts India suffered a 43-run defeat despite Smriti Mandhana's blazing 125-run knock to concede the series 1-2 to Australia at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.

GS Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction as India were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in statement.

"India captain Harmanpreet Kaur pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," it added.

Related Content
Related Content

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Janani Narayanan, third umpire Gayathri Venugopalan and fourth umpire Vrinda Rathi.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  2. India Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: SKY’s IND Face BAN’s Spin Threat

  3. ED Questions Robin Uthappa In 1xBet Money Laundering Case

  4. India A Vs Australia A Toss Update, 2nd Unofficial Test: IND A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India Wicketkeeper Ruled Out Of West Indies Test Series - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  2. Canada Arrests Inderjeet Singh Gosal

  3. Chennai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies with Patchy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  4. Day In Pics: September 22, 2025

  5. Amit Shah: Two Top Naxal Leaders Killed in Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra Border Encounter

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  2. China Launches ‘K Visa’ to Attract Global Tech Talent Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

  3. Putin: Russia to Honor Nuclear Arms Limits for One Year After New START Pact Expires in February

  4. Peru’s Gen Z Protests Over Wages & Pension Reform; Clashes With Police On Sunday

  5. Clashes Erupt In Lima As Anti-Government Protests Turn Violent, Several Inured

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures