New Zealand Legend Ross Taylor Performs Samoa Dance On Return From Retirement - Watch

Ross Taylor received his Samoa cricket jersey and joined teammates in the traditional cultural dance at the presentation ceremony
The former New Zealand captain will lead Samoa in the T20 World Cup qualifiers after his international retirement in 2022
“This is more than just a return to the game I love; it’s a huge honour to represent my heritage, culture, villages, and family,” said Taylor on social media
Ross Taylor, the legendary New Zealand cricketer, stepped into a fresh role as he was officially presented with his Samoa national team jersey on Tuesday, September 23. Celebrating the occasion, Taylor performed Samoa’s traditional cultural dance, surrounded by his new squad and officials, proudly displaying his stripes for cameras.
Taylor’s journey comes full circle, with his mother hailing from Samoa, and this appearance marks his eligibility to represent the island after the required cooling-off period following his 2022 retirement from New Zealand duties.
Samoa, an island nation in the South Pacific, is set to begin its T20 World Cup qualifiers on October 8, facing Oman in their first match at Al Amerat Cricket Ground.Reflecting on his international legacy, Taylor played 450 games for New Zealand, including 112 Tests, captaining the side and contributing to their 2021 World Test Championship triumph.
Ross Taylor's Comeback
Speaking about this new chapter, Taylor shared: “It’s official – I’m proud to announce that I’ll be pulling on the blue and representing Samoa in cricket. This is more than just a return to the game I love; it’s a huge honour to represent my heritage, culture, villages, and family. I’m excited for the opportunity to give back to the game, join the squad, and share my experience on and off the field.”
Taylor, who became eligible in April, noted that his plans were originally focused on volunteering as a coach and mentoring youth, but the invitation to play reignited his competitive edge. “I always wanted to give back in some capacity but didn’t know that I’d be giving back in a playing capacity. I always thought it would be coaching and coaching young kids and donating gear where I could. But being able to get into the playing side of it, it’s something that I’m looking forward to.”The proud moment blends tradition, heritage, and sporting ambition, as Ross Taylor returns to international cricket with Samoa, promising to make an impact both on and off the field