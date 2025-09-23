Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Karnataka Name KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna In Probables List

Karnataka named full-time internationals KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, and Devdutt Padikkal among the 37-member probables squad for Ranji Trophy 2025-26

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Karnataka Name KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna In Probables List
File photo of KL Rahul in action for India against England at The Oval. | Photo: AP
  • Karnataka names KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna in Ranji probables squad

  • 37-member probables squad prepared for Ranji Trophy 2025-26

  • Team led by former player Yere Goud as coach

Karnataka announced its Ranji Trophy 2025-26 probables squad on Tuesday, September 23, including India players KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna, and Karun Nair among the 37-member list. India internationals Rahul and Krishna are currently playing an unofficial Test match for India A against Australia A in Lucknow, while Nair is in contention for the India squad for the upcoming West Indies Test series.

The 37-member Karnataka squad also features other prominent players like India batters Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, and Shreyas Gopal. Additionally, India pacer Vyshak Vijayakumar, Vidwath Kaverappa, and promising youngster Smaran Ravichandran are included. Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper-batter KL Shrijith also features among the key selections.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Overview

The Ranji season starts on October 15. Karnataka will compete in 'Elite Group B', and preparations are underway for the new season. The eight-time winners will open their campaign in Rajkot against Saurashtra. Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab also form part of the group. Last year's runners-up, Kerala, also feature in the group.

Former Karnataka player Yere Goud continues as coach and will join the squad after the India Under-19 team's ongoing tour of Australia. Former Karnataka spinner Anand Katti leads the new senior selection committee, joined by former players C Raghu, Amit Verma, and Tejpal Kothari.

Udit Patel, son of former India cricketer and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) secretary Brijesh Patel, has secured a place in the selection committee for the Under-19, Under-16, and Under-14 teams.

(With PTI Inputs)

