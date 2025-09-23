India, France Review Civil Nuclear Ties, Explore Small and Advanced Modular Reactor Projects

Bilateral task force meeting in Delhi also covered defence, technology, and potential trilateral cooperation with third countries.

PM Modi with Emmanuel Macron in France
PM Modi with Emmanuel Macron | Photo: @pmoindia on Youtube via PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India and France reviewed civil nuclear cooperation, focusing on small and advanced modular reactors and joint projects.

  • Officials reaffirmed engagement in emerging technologies and agreed to maintain close collaboration on nuclear initiatives.

  • Talks also covered defence, counter-terrorism, innovation, space, and regional developments including Russia-Ukraine and West Asia.

India and France on Monday reviewed ties in civil nuclear energy, including in areas of small and advanced modular reactors and explored possibilities of joint projects with third countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The discussion took place at a meeting of the bilateral special task force on civil nuclear energy co-chaired by foreign secretary Vikram Misri and French foreign ministry secretary-general Anne-Marie Descotes.

The meeting took place in New Delhi.

Both sides undertook a comprehensive review of progress over the past year in civil nuclear cooperation through various meetings and consultations.

"They reaffirmed the importance of engagement in emerging technologies like small and advanced modular reactors," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The two sides also agreed to remain in close touch on various key aspects of bilateral civil nuclear cooperation.

In February, India and France had finalised a declaration of intent on working together on small modular reactors and advanced modular reactors, seen as crucial green energy sources to meet the needs of data and AI hubs.

Misri and Descotes also held discussions on developments in bilateral cooperation and for strengthening the bilateral partnership by advancing cooperation in sectors such as defence, counter-terrorism, innovation and technology and space, and advancing cooperation with third countries in a trilateral format.

The two sides further discussed global and regional developments, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and developments in West Asia, the statement said

