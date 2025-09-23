Kolkata Drenched: A City Wading Through the Deluge - In Photos

Vehicles move through a flooded road after heavy rainfall, in Kolkata.
Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road following rain, in Kolkata.
People make their way through a flooded road after heavy rainfall, in Kolkata.
A delivery man carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle wades through a flooded road after heavy rainfall, in Kolkata.
A man walks past a partially submerged car on a flooded road after heavy rainfall, in Kolkata.
Commuters wait in a queue to board auto rickshaws following rain, in Kolkata.
People sit on a raised platform outside a house at a waterlogged locality following rain, in Kolkata.
Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road following rain, in Kolkata.
Buses move through a flooded road after heavy rainfall, in Kolkata.