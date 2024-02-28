3,300 Kg Narcotics Seized Off Gujarat Coast In India's Biggest Drug-Bust, Shah Calls It 'Historic'

The Indian Navy and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in a joint operation, seized 3,300 kg drugs off the Gujarat coast on Tuesday as part of what is being termed as the "biggest drug seizure" ever in quantity in the country.
The drugs, including 3,089 kilograms of charas, 158 kg of Methamphetamine and 25 kg of morphine, were recovered from a dhow with five crew members that was apprehended off the Gujarat coast.
It is the largest quantity of narcotics seized in recent times, officials said on Wednesday.
Home Minister Amit Shah also reacted to the drug seizure and termed it a "historic success" which is "testament to government's unwavering commitment to making India drug-free."
How The Drugs Were Seized
The Indian Navy, in a post on X, said based on inputs from P8I LRMR aircraft on surveillance mission and corroboration from the NCB, an Indian Navy warship deployed for mission was diverted to intercept and apprehend the suspicious dhow.
"Indian Navy in a coordinated ops with Narcotics Control Bureau, apprehended a suspicious dhow carrying almost 3300Kgs contraband (3089 Kgs Charas, 158 Kgs Methamphetamine 25 Kgs Morphine). The largest seizure of narcotics, in quantity in recent times," The Indian Navy said in its X post.
"This seizure of drugs is by far the largest in terms of quantity, & was possible through #collaborative efforts of #IndianNavy's #missiondeployed assets with the NCB. The contraband, apprehended boat & crew handed over to the Law Enforcement Agencies at an Indian port #27Feb 24," it added.
The boat and crew members have been handed over to the law enforcement agencies by the Navy after being apprehended on Tuesday, the officials said.
While officials did not specify the cost of the contraband, in international markets, one kg of charas is priced at Rs 7 crore.
Drugs Worth Rs 2,000 Crore Seized In Pune, Delhi
Earlier this month, police raids in Pune and Delhi led to another unprecedented drug seizure of 1,100 kg synthetic stimulant drug mephedrone estimated to be worth more than Rs 2,000 crore. Three people were arrested by the Pune Police in connection with the drug seizure, officials said on February 21.
The three persons arrested in connection with the drug seizure by the Pune police were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), officials said.
The synthetic stimulant drug mephedrone is also known by the slang names 'drone', 'M-CAT', 'White Magic', 'meow meow' and 'bubble'.
ALSO READ | Pune Police Seizes 1,100Kg 'Meow Meow' Drug Worth Rs2,000 Crore In Massive Haul
Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said 700 kg of mephedrone (also known as MD) was seized from different locations in Pune district, including the Kurkumbh MIDC area on the city's outskirts, after the arrest of the trio on Sunday and their subsequent interrogation.
Based on inputs provided by the accused, the Pune police on Tuesday evening seized another 400 kg of mephedrone from two godown-like structures in South Delhi, taking the total amount of seizure of the drug to a whopping 1100 kg.
The value of the contraband was estimated to be more than Rs 2,000 crore, a police officer said.