Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Drug Trafficker Injured In Police Firing In Assam; Truck Carrying Heroin, Opium Worth Rs 20 Cr Set Ablaze

Police also claimed that unidentified people set ablaze the vehicle carrying the drugs, reducing it to ashes. The Rajasthan-bound truck coming from Manipur was stopped at Srirampur check gate along the West Bengal-Assam inter-state boundary and 3.1 kg of heroin and 85 kg of opium were seized from the vehicle, the officer said.

Drug Trafficker Injured In Police Firing In Assam; Truck Carrying Heroin, Opium Worth Rs 20 Cr Set Ablaze
Drugs.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 6:29 pm

An alleged drug trafficker transporting heroin and opium worth Rs 20 crore to Rajasthan was injured in police firing early on Saturday after he "snatched a firearm from a sub-inspector and opened fire" in Assam's Kokrajhar district, an officer said.

Police also claimed that unidentified people set ablaze the vehicle carrying the drugs, reducing it to ashes. The Rajasthan-bound truck coming from Manipur was stopped at Srirampur check gate along the West Bengal-Assam inter-state boundary and 3.1 kg of heroin and 85 kg of opium were seized from the vehicle, the officer said.

Related stories

Covid Lockdowns In China Plunge Manufacturing To Six-Month Low

Maha Reports 155 COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Maha: Senior Citizen Found Dead In Apartment In Thane

The driver, hailing from Barmer in Rajasthan, was arrested. He revealed that there is an associate of his in Gossaigaon, around 10 km from Srirampur. The police then started taking the accused to Gossaigaon by foot, when he suddenly snatched the service revolver of SI Brijesh Kumar and opened fire in the early hours of Saturday, the officer said.

"In retaliatory firing, the accused sustained bullet injuries and was admitted to Kokrajhar Civil Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. In the meantime, some unidentified people set the truck carrying the drugs on fire," he said. Around 46 people have been gunned down and 113 others injured in incidents of police firing since May last year. In all the cases, police claimed that they had to open fire when the accused either tried to flee from their custody or shot at them.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Drug Trafficking Arrest Drugs And Narcotics Opium Heroin Assam Rajasthan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura

ROG Strix G15 Review: A Gaming Laptop Built To Suit Every Gamer

ROG Strix G15 Review: A Gaming Laptop Built To Suit Every Gamer