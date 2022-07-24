Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Droupadi Murmu To Become 10th Successive President To Take Oath On July 25

Records show that since 1977, successive presidents have taken oath on July 25. India's first President Rajendra Prasad took oath on January 26, 1950 -- the day India became a Republic.

President-elect Droupadi Murmu PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 7:38 pm

Droupadi Murmu will become the 10th successive president to take oath on July 25 since 1977.

In 1952, he went on to win the first presidential poll. He won the second presidential election and was in office till May 1962. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan took oath as the president on May 13, 1962 and was in office till May 13, 1967.

Two presidents -- Zakir Husain and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed -- could not complete their tenures as they died in harness. Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, the sixth president of India, took oath on July 25, 1977.

Since then successive presidents including Giani Zail Singh, R Venkataraman, Shankar Dayal Sharma, K R Narayanan, A P J Abdul Kalam, Pratibha Patil, Pranab Mukherjee and Ram Nath Kovind have taken oath on July 25. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Visually told More

